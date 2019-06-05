Police: Armed man kidnapped juvenile from grocery store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An armed man took a juvenile against his will from a Louisville Kroger, according to Louisville Metro police.
Fabao Chen, 58, was at the Kroger located at 27th Street and Broadway around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when he took the juvenile, according to an arrest slip.
Witnesses saw what was happening and tried to intervene. Police said Chen pulled a gun out of his pants and pointed it at the people who tried to stop him and then held the gun to the juvenile’s head.
Chen then took the juvenile to Double Dragon, located at 2600 West Broadway. Police said a large crowd gathered and attempted to make Chen release the juvenile and he pointed a gun at the crowd.
Police were able to take Chen into custody. No additional information about the juvenile has been released.
Chen was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with kidnapping and wanton endangerment.
