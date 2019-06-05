Person shot, killed at apartment complex in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Louisville on Tuesday night has died.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3200 block of Springfield Drive, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s a residential area near Saint Andrews Church Road and Arnoldtown Road.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not been identified.
Police with the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit found a person of interest, who they are questioning. However, no arrests have been made.
Investigators are not sure if the victim or person of interest lived at the apartment where the shooting happened.
Anyone with information about this crime should call LMPD’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
