1 shot, killed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person is dead following a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 800 block of Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived they found a man shot in the street. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No suspect information was immediately available.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
