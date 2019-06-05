Storm Chase 2019 Blog (6/5) - Day 4 - More storms in CO, OK, and TX today

LIMON, Colo. (WAVE) - While we didn’t head south as planned since cloud bases were simply too low down in parts of Texas and Southeast Colorado, we were able to chase a storm near Hugo, Colorado that had some picturesque structure and hail. The storm quickly merged with other storms to the south and weakened. That means our chase ended early yesterday since storms didn’t stay strong for long. Before that happened we bumped into veteran storm chaser and old friend Daniel Shaw from Australia, who showed us the hail dents and hail shields on his chasing vehicle. You’ll see that near the end of the video above, alongside some time lapse video of what yesterday’s storm looked like.
Today we’re likely going to head south toward Southeast Colorado and the Texas/Oklahoma Panhandles, for real this time. A weak trough that’s been stuck over the Southwest US will finally move east today, providing southwest winds at 500 mb (~18,000 feet aloft) in the region we’ll likely chase in today. That wind direction is necessary for wind shear and to move drier, warmer air into the region over the moist air below it, which are both necessary for severe storms. Moisture is not very plentiful the farther north you go today, even in Colorado where you don’t need much since the elevation compensates for that.
The SPC has a Marginal Risk of severe weather out for the region with no tornado risk. Given the weak winds and wind shear we’ll see today, that’s a good call. Be sure to check out Brian’s previous blog post from this morning for more on Louisville’s severe weather threat today.
