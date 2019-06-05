Storm Chase 2019 Blog (6/5) - Day 4 - More storms in CO, OK, and TX today

LIMON, Colo. (WAVE) - While we didn’t head south as planned since cloud bases were simply too low down in parts of Texas and Southeast Colorado, we were able to chase a storm near Hugo, Colorado that had some picturesque structure and hail. The storm quickly merged with other storms to the south and weakened. That means our chase ended early yesterday since storms didn’t stay strong for long. Before that happened we bumped into veteran storm chaser and old friend Daniel Shaw from Australia, who showed us the hail dents and hail shields on his chasing vehicle. You’ll see that near the end of the video above, alongside some time lapse video of what yesterday’s storm looked like.