StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

Be sure to watch the video as that will cover most of the elements today.
Overall theme is the same:
Now-5pm... heating up. We could hit 90° in spots. Any t-storm that develops would be isolated but it could go severe quickly. Most look to remain hot and humid.
5pm-7pm...isolated t-storms possible across central Kentucky. Line of severe t-storms gets organized near Indy.
7pm-12am... line from the north drops in with damaging wind/hail and flash flooding threat. This line looks to cross into Kentucky and fade. We’ll need to watch for any merging of early evening t-storms that will already in place across central KY. If the two merge, flash flood threat would go up.
Thursday-Monday... it will looks like a humid setup with a daily risk of downpours/thunderstorms. Chances are indeed higher for Kentucky than Indiana but all have a risk at this point. They will have little motion to them so be aware of downpours that could last 1-2 hours...leading to flash flooding concerns. This looks localized and not widespread at this point.
More on the weekend setup tomorrow as I need to focus on today’s threat first.
