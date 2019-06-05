Suspect found sitting in front of Owensboro bank after failed robbery, DCSO says

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after a failed bank robbery in Daviess County Wednesday morning.
The sheriff’s office says around 9 a.m. 47-year-old Thomas Spuehler went into South Central Bank in the 3000 block of Hwy 54 of Owensboro. They say he asked to speak to a teller about opening an account.
While he was speaking with the teller, the sheriff’s office says Spuehler told the clerk to “give me all your money,” but he didn’t get any. We’re told Spuehler then said it again before leaving the bank empty-handed.
The responding deputies found Spuehler sitting in front of the bank and they say he admitted to what happened. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Spuehler is facing a robbery charge.
