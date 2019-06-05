Victory Park looks for a way to recover from recent act of violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The tears welled in Ta’nita Hipsher’s eyes as she gazed at the empty basketball court in Victory Park.
“It’s senseless. It’s really senseless,” she said with pain and anger in her voice.
Hipsher’s 17 year old son, Devin Swann, was shot and killed in Victory park Monday night.
He was hit multiple times in the back and died as police say he attempted to flee an altercation.
His alleged killer, Brandon Briceno was arrested Tuesday and remains in custody. Hipsher pleaded with residents to stand up to the violence.
“Don’t be scared,” Hipsher said. “If you don’t, you might be next. And I do not want to see another kid die.”
Victory Park had enjoyed a period of peace and a growing sense of safety after a million dollar renovation by the Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
That money refurbished the basketball court and paid for new lighting and walkways.
Work is still going on to the new playground and spray ground.
“They wanted a safe and fun place for kids to play basketball and use the playground to be healthy to interact with one another,” Olmsted Parks Conservancy Program Director Sarah Wolff said. “To me, it’s like my home, my second home. I love the people down here.”
Wolff described the Park as well used and well loved.
Neighborhood activist Maurice Beckley said the news of the shooting came as a shock because the renovated park has brought a new community spirit to the neighborhood.
“We have people always watching out,” Beckley said, “But, right now it just hurts me that we had to step back a little bit.”
A neighborhood walk and a community cleanup are planned in Victory Park and the hope is that it will continue bring people together.
