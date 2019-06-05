Waterfront Park expansion on hold due to city’s budget crunch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The major expansion to Waterfront Park is on hold due to city’s budget crunch.
Waterfront Development Corporation (WDC) faces a $300,000 shortfall, bringing the $35 million project to a halt.
The original plan was to expand the park by 22 acres in west Louisville, between 10th and 15th streets. Plans have now been dramatically scaled back to only include an outdoor experimental play area, in partnership with the Kentucky Science Center.
The play area, “Playworks at Waterfront Park,” plans to bring hands-on experiments into the park for everyone to enjoy for free.
“There’s three components – the river, the big dig and the overlook," Deborah Bilitski, the Waterfront Development Corporation’s vice president, said. “They’re all intended to bring in authentic river artifacts and industrial artifacts to kind of pay homage to the history of this site and the importance of this site for a development city.”
The park operates off funding from the city, donations and fees from more than 150 events each year.
WDC is currently working on bringing in more money by adding new attractions like jet skis and by finding a tenant for the former Doc Cantina’s restaurant.
