WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Wednesday, June 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s a look at today’s episode of WAVE Country with Dawne Gee.
June is Men’s Health Month
June is National Men’s Health Month. Statistically men are the worst when it comes to going to the doctor or taking care of themselves. But it doesn’t have to be a challenge to go to the doctor or take an active approach to your overall health.
To keep up with your good health, it’s a good idea to have an annual physical with your primary care physician. During these visits, you can get routine screenings, have your cholesterol and blood sugar checked. Check in on vaccines, such as flu, hepatitis A and Tdap.
MyNortonChart allows the convenience of scheduling appointments and receiving test results. Click here for more information.
The Kentucky Opera
Kentucky Opera’s Inaugural Open House will take place on June 9 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Brown Theatre. Admission is free and there will be activities and fun for all ages.
Guests can explore the Brown Theatre and test drive seats available for purchase to the Brown-Forman 2019/20 Season, which includes Carmen (Sept. 20 & 22), Glory Denied (Nov. 8 & 10), and The Marriage of Figaro (Feb. 14 & 16, 2020)
- Activities are available for the opera curious, families, and people of all ages.
- Backstage tours
- Conducting with the maestro
- Performances and sing-a-longs
- Try on costumes
- Face painting
- Interactive musical storytime for children
About The Kentucky Opera:
Currently in its 67th season of production, Kentucky Opera was founded in 1952 and designated the State Opera of Kentucky in 1982. The mission of Kentucky Opera is to enrich and engage our community through spectacular music, creative storytelling and the thrill of the human voice. Follow Kentucky Opera on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports Kentucky Opera with state tax dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Biscuit Belly is now open in NuLu.
For more information, check out our story on Derby City Weekend!
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.