WWII vets experience special exhibit at Louisville Slugger Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Thursday being the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Louisville Slugger Museum hosted an event to honor World War II veterans.
As a part of Operation Bravo Zulu, presented by Honor Flight Bluegrass, the museum had a special exhibit Wednesday for veterans.
All WWII veterans and their families received free admission to the tour. The tour included actual gunstock made by H & B during the war, photographs showing gunstock production and info on Major League Baseball players who served in the war.
This is not the first time the Louisville Slugger Factory has been tied to WWII; during the war they pitched in by making gunstock.
Frazier History Museum also hosted veterans Wednesday and the Louisville Bats had a gratitude night, where the veterans were introduced and one of them will threw out the first pitch.
