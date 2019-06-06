Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s donate fishing rods to help get kids outside

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Now that summer is here, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s want to help kids and families enjoy the outdoors.
Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville donated 500 fishing rods and reels to two organizations that help local youth: Camp MCR and Long Run Sportsman Club.
The general manager, Mike Benningfield, said giving away rods and reels is important to the company.
“For us, the main thing is getting people outside," Benningfield said. “A lot of video games out there these days. Of course we want kids to be outside doing things in nature, learning about conservation. It’s all about parents and families spending time together, I mean that’s the most important thing.”
Cabela’s donated more than 200 fishing rods to the Fern Creek Christian Group.
