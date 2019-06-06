Big Brothers Big Sisters seeking more mentors and funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization that helps keep children on the right path with positive role models is now asking for help.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana doesn’t want to hit pause on an already extensive wait list. However, a lack of mentors and funding may lead the program in that direction.
Angela Smith, a Louisville mom, said she needs the Big Brothers Big Sisters program because it helps fill a void she can't reach as a single mother.
"Heartbreaking to know there are kids on the wait list who need this so bad,” Smith said.
Her 11-year-old son, Dereon, has been that kid twice.
"The 9, 10, 11 year olds, they’re changing and transitioning and I just needed assistance with him,” Smith continued.
Smith signed up for Big Brothers Big Sisters because she needed help guiding her two children, giving them the support she cannot.
"It makes me want to cry every time,” Smith said.
Dereon’s mentor moved, putting him back on the waitlist.
"Being on the waiting list you get excited with who you’re going to get matched with,” Dereon Brown said.
Program officials show a $100,000 loss in funding this year. The wait list has grown to 600 children and year-long waits could grow to around four years, according to the organization.
A shortage of mentors also means at least 100 less children won’t be paired with positive role models this year.
“Kids need us now,” Big Brothers Big Sister of Kentuckiana Chief Program Officer Stacey Nance said. “They may not be around in a year or two, they may lose faith, or they end up going down the wrong path.”
Smith doesn't want her child to miss out on that extra love because of money or lack of resources.
"It may open more issues for a child just waiting, thinking something is wrong with them,” Smith explained.
To learn how you can become a mentor or donate to the program, click here.
Mentor-wise, the organization said more males are needed.
