Designs unveiled for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport unveiled its branding honoring the late Muhammad Ali, who passed away three years ago this week.
Muhammad Ali has long been an icon for the City of Louisville, but now everyone who walks into this airport will be welcomed by him with open arms.
The logo for the airport features a silhouette of The Greatest with his hands held high and arms wide, whether in victory or embrace.
“He loved everything about this city and it was home, and it will always be home,” Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, said.
From every end of the globe, Muhammad Ali was adored, which was on display Thursday.
“The closest we had to a Muslim role model was Muhammad Ali,” Anwar Khan, the Islamic Relief USA President, said. “I remember my father never accepting when he lost a match. It must have been rigged. There is no way Muhammad Ali could have lost.”
In the United States, he was idolized.
“When most kids’ heroes were Batman and Superman, mine was Cassius Clay,” superfan Glenn Singleton said.
Airport officials hope Muhammad Ali will be at the airport to greet all visitors with that same compassion that his family knew so well.
“I hope everybody who comes through this airport feels that warmth and embrace that Muhammad had,” Lonnie Ali said. “That kindness and compassion that he had for people. I hope they feel that when they walk into this city.”
Renovations at the airport are expected to cost around $200 million.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.