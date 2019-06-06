'Don’t die on me. I love you’: Mother of suspect in Erlanger manhunt pleads for her son to turn himself in

ERLANGER, KY. (FOX19) - Erlanger police have identified a suspect after shots were fired at police during a traffic stop on Dixie Highway Thursday morning.
Police say Jacob Ray Julik fled through the parking lot at AAMCO .
No one was hurt, Erlanger police said.
Police say they are actively looking for Julik.
They are asking the public to be on the lookout for a clean-shaven white male wearing a red shirt or gray American fighter shirt and jeans.
He has tattoos on the side of his neck and a slight mustache.
If you see anyone matching this description, Kenton County Dispatch at (859) 356-3191
FOX19 NOW spoke with Julik’s mother, Mary, as she pleaded for her son to turn himself in.
“Don’t die on me. I love you. Turn yourself in, I’ll be there for you when you get out. I just need you alive and I just need you to know that I love you and that you will be safe once you turn yourself in. Please son, don’t die on me today. Just turn yourself in. Don’t get yourself killed Don’t kill anybody. Just turn yourself in,” Mary said.
She says Julik has been in trouble throughout his life, but he always took the charge. She says he’s never shot at officers and has never done anything like this.
The incident happened in the middle of the Dixie Highway between Dunkin’ Donuts and Speedway just after 8 a.m., Kenton County dispatchers said.
Two officers with Lakeside Park Police were on the scene. One made the traffic stop and another was backup.
The vehicle pulled into a Speedway gas station and the passenger fled from the vehicle, firing shots at the officer along the way, according to Det. Thornberry.
Police say the driver is being questioned and is cooperating.
Det. Thornberry says no gun was recovered and police don’t have any idea how many shots were fired
At this point, police say officers did not fire back but they’re still investigating.
Police are searching for the suspect in a wooded area behind Speedway and AMMCO.
They say his last known location was the Woodlawn area.
Dixie Highway is shut down in the area until further notice as police process the crime scene. No word on when it will reopen.
All other lockdowns have been lifted.
The Kenton County Library - Erlanger Branch says today’s lunch for children is cancelled as well.
Police are still asking people to be vigilant and keep and eye out for the suspect.
A worker at Dunkin’ Donuts, Addison Sebastian, said she heard two gunshots as she took an order in the drive-thru window.
“The shooter is still out there and still roaming around so I would be very, very careful if you are out in the area traveling now,” Sebastian said.
The business remained open but workers are keeping a close eye out for the suspect.
