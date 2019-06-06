Drugs found on man after jaywalking on Preston Highway

Police discovered cocaine and meth on a man after stopping him for jaywalking.
By Kristina Francis | June 6, 2019 at 6:32 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 6:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police discovered drugs on a man after stopping him for jaywalking.

Last week, while an officer was on patrol he saw a man jet across Preston Highway on foot, crossing several lanes of traffic barely avoiding being hit by a car.

The officer stopped the man for jaywalking then discovered that he had a half kilo of cocaine in his wristband and meth in his pocket.

This is an on-going investigation. The suspect’s identity has not been released by police.

Pedestrians being struck by vehicles on Preston and Dixie Highway has been a major problem, according to LMPD.

