Ex-LMPD officer indicted, accused of trading bribes for information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former LMPD officer is facing charges for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for information, according to court documents WAVE 3 News obtained Thursday.
William Garrett was indicted Thursday on two felony charges of bribery and unlawful access to a computer. He faces an additional misdemeanor charge for official misconduct.
According to the indictment, Garrett was accepting bribes to share information for the benefit of others. The indictment does not specify what information Garrett allegedly sold nor does it indicate what information could have been compromised. The information was from computer software he accesses regularly as an officer, according to the indictment.
Garrett resigned from LMPD last month. At the time, he was still on administrative reassignment, LMPD confirmed.
Garrett was placed on reassignment in March 2018 following allegations of domestic violence.
According to the indictment, the bribes allegedly took place while Garrett was an LMPD officer.
The department declined to comment on the case.
This story will be updated.
