FORECAST: Heavy rain at times the next several days

- Periods of rain, heavy at times. Total accumulation 2-4” – heaviest totals in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold front that brought the severe storms last night has moved out. The upper level winds have weakened decreasing the severe weather chance. However plenty of moisture is available for heavy rain producing thunderstorms.
A weak upper level low to the southwest will head towards the region slowly Friday through Sunday. Each afternoon that energy combined with the high humidity will produce scattered showers and storms with heavy rain at times. Many areas in Kentucky may total 2"-4" of rain through the weekend.
The low will head east early next week. Behind it lower humidity and slightly cooler air will make for some pleasant early summer days.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms early. LOW: 70°
FRIDAY: Hazy and humid, afternoon downpours develop (60%). HIGH: 80°
SATURDAY: Showers and storms likely (70%). High: 78
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.