FORECAST: Rain chances continue into the weekend

- LATE TODAY - SUN: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Total accumulation 2-4” – heaviest totals in Kentucky
More scattered showers and thunderstorms slide north during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms will be slow moving, bringing with them the potential for heavy rain and flooding.
Highs today max out in the low to mid 80s.
Showers remain in the forecast tonight into tomorrrow as a front meanders across the region and a lonely low creeps closer.
The low takes it's time moving across the eastern United States, keeping rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend.
Highs through the weekend will sit in the upper 70s and low 80s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy; Scattered showers & thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 85°
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Showers & thunderstorms (40%); LOW: 69°
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Scattered showers & thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 82°
