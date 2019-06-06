Free admission for kids, more music in store for massive turnout expected at Madison Regatta

MADISON, In. (WAVE) - The Madison Regatta is just weeks away.
The annual hydroplane racing event draws in thousands of people from all over the world to Madison, Indiana over the fourth of July weekend. This year, organizers have a number of new things in store to bring in more visitors than ever before.
On a quiet Thursday, art teacher Amy Vaughn and her former student, Britta Hess, take out their art supplies and sit in front of the river. It’s a good subject to put down on paper.
"Lots to paint. Lots to look at," Vaughn said.
In just a few weeks, the calm waters on the canvas will turn tumultuous as racers from around the world come in for the Madison Regatta. Last year’s races brought in thousands to the small riverfront community.
“Estimated around 30,000 people were here for the weekend. And I fully expect that number to grow this year after all the things we’ve already seen, hotels being sold out, RVs being sold out,” said Curtis Chatham, Madison Regatta Vice President.
Those first hydroplane boat races kicked off on the Ohio riverfront in 1950. Now in its 69th year for the races, organizers said they're stepping up offerings for visitors.
Local manufacturer Arvin Sango Inc. donated money for a carnival and through its sponsorship, is paying the Regatta admission for kids 14 and under.
In the weekend filled with racing, they'll have RC boats, vintage boats and this year, the 115-year-old American Power Boat Association's gold cup hydroplane race will make a Madison comeback .
"1980 was the last year we hosted the APBA gold cup championship. It's kind of the superbowl of sports and racing," Chatham said.
A Motorsport grant from the state will pay for a second level for the judges' stand, making it easier to see the races.
And nearby, Roostertail Music Festival will kick off its second year with more music and well-known acts. In its inaugural year in 2018, festival chairman Brent Turner said they saw around 8,000 people turn up for the bands. This year, they're expecting to fill the park to capacity.
"We've got albums of the year, songs of the year, grammy nominees and bands that opened for the rolling stones," Turner said.
The boat races bring in people from all around the world and locals.
“I mean, it’s going to be the biggest one in 39 years because the gold cup is going to make it that way. And then, with the concerts we’ve added, the carnival and free admission by Arvin Sango,” Chatham said. “I don’t know why anybody would not come down on the river this year.”
"I'll try to go this year, it would be nice now that I can drive," Hess said.
"I plan on going this year," Vaughn said in agreement.
The community here now ready to get these races down on paper.
"Absolutely," Vaughn said. "And crowds are always fun to draw."
The Madison Regatta is looking for volunteers to help out with the event. For more information on the Regatta, including how to buy tickets, visit the website here.
Boat races will begin July 5 on the riverfront in Madison, Indiana with events in the week leading up to the races.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.