JCPS employees claim repeated racial discrimination in hiring and promotions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Alleging years of racial discrimination, a group of Jefferson County Public Schools employees are suing the district.
The six workers, all employed in the operation services division, claim they have been passed up for promotions and unfairly targeted because of their race.
“This is really hard for these brave men and women to go forward, but they’re going forward to put an end to it,” said Ted Gordon, the attorney representing the employees.
The group of custodians, transportation workers, and electricians believe their experience is a result of systematic racism in the district.
“Every time I applied I never got an interview at all and I met all of the qualifications over the years,” said Sandra Easley, a JCPS maintenance employee. “This has been going on for years.”
After 23 years working in the main office, Lillie Perry says she couldn't move up.
“I have two masters and still couldn’t get another job,” said Perry. “So eventually what I did was, I went ahead and retired because I got tired of the same thing over and over again.”
Troy Duncan said he fought for years to become the district’s first black locksmith.
“I’ve been through numerous things,” said Duncan. “Write-ups, they’ve tried to fire me, numerous times. They didn’t have a leg to stand on and I wouldn’t back down.”
Duncan said there are dozens of other employees who want to hold the district accountable, but are too afraid to come forward.
"I believe we have the knowledge to help our attorneys look into the infrastructure, look into human service,” said Duncan. “To restructure out system, to make it a better place for all people."
Attorneys are filing it as a class action suit. It’s open to black workers in the operation services division from the last five years.
A JCPS spokesperson said the district cannot comment on pending litigation.
