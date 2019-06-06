LMPD begins training on new traffic stop policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second night in a row, Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad talked about the policy changes he’s making to traffic stops.
Conrad addressed members of Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee on Wednesday to explain the policy changes.
Some members on the committee thanked Conrad for taking the initiative to make the changes.
“I think there may be people who feel you didn’t go far enough or people who felt like you went too far,” Councilwoman Jessica Green (D-District 1) said during the meeting. “But I would say I’m appreciative for this step. It lets me know you are hearing what people are saying."
Colleagues of Green didn’t agree with her, telling Conrad they don’t agree with the changes.
“I think we’re in a period of time in our community, unfortunately, where we need our police officers doing more, not less,” Mark Fox (D-District 13) said. “We would never ask our fire department as the fire gets bigger and hotter and rages on to put less water on it.”
Conrad told councilmembers the stops will be focused on two areas: safety stops and investigatory stops.
“[The investigatory stops] cannot be done as a matter of routine," Conrad explained. "They need to be done when an officer can articulate what is going on and why they suspect that person of criminal activity.”
The Supreme Court allows officers to pull people out of vehicles during a stop.
Conrad said he will limit that under this new policy and require justification and documentation from officers anytime it happens.
“I need to understand what their thinking was, what their reasons were, and it can’t be just because the driver looks nervous, just because they live or were driving through a high crime area,” Conrad said. "Those factors are not enough to justify that action.”
Conrad emphasized to councilmembers the policy changes he announced in May were not because of a specific traffic stop, but rather based on feedback from the community.
LMPD started training their officers on the new policies last week. Conrad told the council training will be complete by the end of July, in time for the new policy to take effect August 1.
