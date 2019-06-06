Mandate for healthy options on children’s menus goes into effect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ordinance regulating what restaurants must offer on their children’s menu in Louisville will be enforced beginning Friday.
Metro Council passed an ordinance last June affecting any restaurant with a children’s menu that includes a combination of food items and a drink sold together at a single price.
The ordinance says the kids menu needs to list at least one of the following: non-fried fruit or vegetable not counting potatoes, a whole grain product or a lean protein.
When it comes to drinks, the default option should be water, milk, fruit juice combined with water, or a beverage with fewer than 25 calories and no artificial sweeteners.
If the new required items are not on the menu, they must be verbally offered. The healthy choices are still optional, though, and parents can request fries and soda instead.
Enforcement of the new ordinance begins Friday, June 7 following a one-year education period.
Restaurants found not following the new requirements can be fined up to $100 per day.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.