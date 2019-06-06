Pass the Cash: Single mother receives help caring for injured son

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County single mother is working hard not just to pay the bills, but to keep her son alive.
Sally, a bus driver for Bardstown City Schools, was nominated for Pass the Cash by Donna McCauley and her colleagues, who were very emotional when talking about all she and her son Jacob have been through.
Jacob was in an accident April 15, 2014. He was only 17 years old at the time.
“He was on his way to school and there was black ice and he wrecked and they had to stat flight him to UofL,” Donna explained.
Jacob is now 22 years old. For the last five years he’s been totally dependent on his mother’s care and financial support due to traumatic brain injury from the accident. Sally could use all the help she can can get.
“She needs it desperately but she would never tell you 'cause that’s the type of person she is,” Donna said of Sally.
WAVE 3 News donated the initial $300, along with $35 donated by betters at Downs After Dark. Churchill Downs employees donated another $500.
Combined with money funded through Donna and her friends, $1,065 was raised for Sally.
Bardstown schools are out for the summer but the bus depot asked Sally to stop in. Bardstown’s superintendent and others rallied around the coworker they love and support.
When we approached her, Sally expressed immediate gratitude. She wrestled with accepting the help she needs so greatly.
“Thank you all so much,” Sally said. “It will come in handy believe me.”
While accepting the love was hard, nothing has been as hard as losing a healthy 17-year-old young man ready for life, watching her son now fight for his life.
“He can’t do anything now,” Sally said. “He can’t talk, walk or anything so I take care of him.”
They do the best they can with what they have.
“Just need so much to take care of him, trying to work and do all that,” Sally explained. “It’s just really hard. Money, gas to go back and forth 'cause we been in the hospital a lot with him.”
Sally said the money raised by her community will help her family a lot.
