PHOTOS: Check out Louisville’s most expensive home on the market

PHOTOS: Check out Louisville’s most expensive home on the market
If you've got a cool $7 million laying around, a more than 6-acre estate on Sulgrave Road is on the market near Cherokee Park. (All photos: Rob Densmore) (Source: Rob Densmore)
June 6, 2019 at 2:32 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 2:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city’s most expensive property currently on the market is at 1801 Sulgrave Road near Cherokee Park.

The private “Cold Spring” estate comes with an asking price of more than $7 million in its listing by Kentucky Select Properties.

The simpler Victorian Speed home was built in 1867, then renovated in 1911 into an Italian Villa, according to a release from Kentucky Select.

Also from the release:

At present the Cold Spring Estate consists of a completely renovated two-bedroom carriage house, the historic main house with unique and custom infrastructure enhancements throughout, and the beginning stages of a backyard oasis. Rough-in work for electric, plumbing and a sophisticated geothermal system is in place. Opportunities for luxury and functionality continue throughout the exterior of property by way of a pool house, pool and spa, all in the initial structural stages, and conveniently located just behind the main house.

Take a look at some photos of the home in the slideshow player below (All photos: Rob Densmore):

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.