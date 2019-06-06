PHOTOS: Check out Louisville’s most expensive home on the market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city’s most expensive property currently on the market is at 1801 Sulgrave Road near Cherokee Park.
The private “Cold Spring” estate comes with an asking price of more than $7 million in its listing by Kentucky Select Properties.
The simpler Victorian Speed home was built in 1867, then renovated in 1911 into an Italian Villa, according to a release from Kentucky Select.
Also from the release:
At present the Cold Spring Estate consists of a completely renovated two-bedroom carriage house, the historic main house with unique and custom infrastructure enhancements throughout, and the beginning stages of a backyard oasis. Rough-in work for electric, plumbing and a sophisticated geothermal system is in place. Opportunities for luxury and functionality continue throughout the exterior of property by way of a pool house, pool and spa, all in the initial structural stages, and conveniently located just behind the main house.
Take a look at some photos of the home in the slideshow player below (All photos: Rob Densmore):
