Police: Person found dead in burning car had also been shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a person found inside a burned vehicle early Wednesday is being called a homicide.
The vehicle was found on fire in the 900 block of Cecil Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood around 3 a.m. June 5.
Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro police spokesman, said the person inside the car was a man and he had been shot before the vehicle crashed.
The name of the man has not been released.
ANyone with information about the case is asked to call the LMPD Crime tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
