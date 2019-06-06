Storm Chase 2019 Blog (6/6) - Day 5 - Mt Rushmore today, severe storms tomorrow

The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk area for parts of the Dakotas on Friday to cover this severe weather risk. Friday is our last chase day and we have to be back in Rapid City, SD that evening for everyone’s flights scheduled to leave that morning after, so the placement of this storm activity is perfect. Typically Friday is a travel day only since we have to be back in our base city this evening. This time we’ll already be right next to our base city as we’re chasing, giving us that extra day.