StormTALK! Thursday Edition

Main focus shifts to the heavy downpours over the next 4-5 days. It will not rain all the time but when it does...WATCH OUT!
This a true tropical air mass in place and that, when combined with light wind fields, leads to rainfall rates of 2-3″ per hour with nearly stationary thunderstorms. Can you still get severe thunderstorms? Yes, but that condition has a limit as they can only maintain any high wind or hail threat for a few minutes before the storm collapses. So the risk is low but not zero. Just make a good rule-of-thumb that if you hear thunder and skies turn threatening, get inside.
Use caution when traveling as well as these raindrops will be huge and that makes it tough on wipers to keep up.
As far as timing...there is a risk day and night but the afternoons and evenings stand the greatest chance due to the heating of the day (fuel).
The one exception I am noticing looks to be Saturday AM where there could be some wind energy moving in to help lift the air without heating and lead to clusters of t-storms. We’ll watch that.
It will take until Tuesday AM for a cold front to move in and sweep out this humid air and give us a break from the rain.
Until then, some locations could exceed 4″ on grand totals in rainfall ...but those values will not be widespread due to the cluster nature of the thunderstorms.
