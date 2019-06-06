StormTALK! Thursday Edition

This a true tropical air mass in place and that, when combined with light wind fields, leads to rainfall rates of 2-3″ per hour with nearly stationary thunderstorms. Can you still get severe thunderstorms? Yes, but that condition has a limit as they can only maintain any high wind or hail threat for a few minutes before the storm collapses. So the risk is low but not zero. Just make a good rule-of-thumb that if you hear thunder and skies turn threatening, get inside.