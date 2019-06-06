TARC offers unlimited rides through affordable Summer Youth Pass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s public bus system, TARC, will again offer its Summer Youth Pass.
The pass, available to those who have a current MyTARC student card, provides unlimited travel now through Aug. 31.
It costs $30 and can be purchased online or at the following locations:
- Union Station, 1000 West Broadway
- Nia Center, 2900 West Broadway
- Loris’s Gifts at the UofL Hospital & Jewish Hospital Gift Shops
- Broadway Food Mart, 4132 West Broadway
“Whether your plan is to work, play or just connect with friends this summer, the Youth Pass is your mobility solution, providing access to the entire Louisville area,” Ferdinand L. Risco Jr., TARC Executive Director, said in a press release. “When coupled with the Metro Cultural Pass, which allows free access to many local arts and cultural destinations, the ability to explore, learn and have fun all summer long has never been easier.”
To learn more about the Cultural Pass, click or tap here.
