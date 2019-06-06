Woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police need the public’s help to find a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Geralene M. Staebler, 71, is a white woman who is 5′ and about 99 pounds.
Police said she was last seen driving near Valley Park Drive and Easum Road. That’s in southeast Louisville near Taylorsville Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
She was driving a 2014 dark blue Nissan Murano with a Kentucky license place of 9986FD.
Police said she was wearing a blue and white striped pullover, blue sweatpants and white New Balance shoes when she disappeared. She was also wearing her wedding rings, the golden cross necklace seen in the picture above, earrings and a watch.
If anyone sees Staebler or knows where she is, please call 911.
