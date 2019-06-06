Young beauty queens recognized for service to Kentucky communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pageants can help prepare young women for the next steps of their lives.
That was celebrated at the annual Quality of Life Luncheon, which is organized each year by the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization. It serves to acknowledge young women in the community who are striving to make a difference.
Thursday’s keynote speaker was Christine Herring, Senior Woman Administrator and Associate Athletic Director for University of Louisville Athletics. Herring said the luncheon allows the young women to be recognized for their service to their communities, while also teaching them vital skills for the future.
"I want these women to take away the value of persistence, the value of being resilient and learning how to take everything that they’ve learned here and translate that onto the next steps of their lives.
Several awards were presented at the luncheon, including the 2019 Miss Kentucky “Quality of Life” Award winners in both the Miss Kentucky & Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen categories. The “Quality of Life” Award is separate from “Miss Kentucky."
Hayley Leach and Brooklyn Roller were named the 2019 “Quality of Life” winners, with Kaisen Eastep and Alex Francke securing the first and second runner-up awards in the Miss category respectively. Makayla King and Hannah Martin were first and second runners-up in the Teen category.
All of the winners will receive a scholarship.
