ALERT DAY: Flash Flood Watch: Multiple rounds of rain through the weekend

- TODAY - SUN (6/7 - 6/9)
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Kentucky counties through Sunday
- Periods of rain, heavy at times. Total accumulation 2-4” – heaviest totals in Kentucky
In between the cycles of moderate to heavy rain, skies remain cloudy through the day. Rain totals range from half an inch to two inches today with locally higher totals possible.
While the intensity of the rainfall fades tonight, another batch of heavier rainfall is expected to roll through overnight into early Saturday.
The low responsible for our continued rain chances will linger nearby through the weekend. This will keep on-and-off rain in the forecast through Monday before a cold front kicks the low off to the east.
With rain in the forecast all weekend long, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the area. Remember to "Turn Around Don't Drown."
Highs will be limited to the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the weekend.
Behind Monday's front, drier air rolls in. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s for the beginning of the next workweek.
TODAY: Cloudy; Showers & thunderstorms (60%); HIGH: 78°
TONIGHT: Scattered showers (60%); LOW: 69°
SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms (70%); HIGH: 80°
