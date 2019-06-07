Behind the Forecast: The true ‘calm before the storm’

Warm dry air is more stable than moist air. So if the more unstable, warm, moist air is being sucked into a storm system, for example a hurricane, this leaves the drier more stable air behind. This is what grants us the calm before the storm. Stable air is associated with calmer weather conditions but it doesn’t always mean clear skies. Stable air masses are marked by a lack of convection (think thunderstorms) and calm conditions. Planes flying through stable air don’t experience turbulence when flying through stable air. Stratiform clouds (clouds that look like sheets or blankets) and fog can accompany stable air. Stratiform clouds can stretch horizontally for hundreds of miles while only climbing vertically for a few hundred feet. There can be precipitation within a stable air mass. Nimbostratus clouds bring steady light rain and/or drizzle to an area. Fog typically forms when winds are calm or light.