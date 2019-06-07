Cards Begin Play in Super Regional on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courtesy: UofL Athletics) - The Road to Omaha resumes on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium as the No. 7 national seed Louisville baseball team hosts No. 10 East Carolina in game one of the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional. Friday’s game is set for noon ET on ESPN2, with the second game set for Saturday at 3 p.m., ET on ESPNU. If necessary, the third game will be played Sunday at noon ET on ESPN2. Radio coverage for all of Louisville’s NCAA Championship games will be available on 93.9 The Ville and live scoring is available at GoCards.com.
ABOUT THE LOUISVILLE CARDINALS
After suffering a setback in its second game, Louisville rallied out of the loser’s bracket for three consecutive victories to capture the NCAA Louisville Regional. The win secured an eighth Super Regional appearance for the Cardinals and their fifth in the last six seasons.
Louisville had eight players named to the All-NCAA Louisville Regional Team, including regional Most Outstanding Player Jake Snider. The junior outfielder was 9-for-20 in the regional with a home run and five RBIs. Alex Binelas, Drew Campbell, Tyler Fitzgerald, Justin Lavey, Danny Oriente, Zeke Pinkham and Luke Smith all joined Snider on the All-Regional Team.
The NCAA Super Regional round returns to Patterson Stadium for the sixth time having previously been in Louisville in 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Cardinals have won home Super Regionals on three occasions, defeating Oklahoma State in three games in 2007, Kennesaw State in two games in 2014 and Kentucky in two games in 2017.
SERIES HISTORY
Former conference foes in Conference USA from 2002-05, Louisville and East Carolina have 14 previous meetings heading into the Super Regional. The Cardinals won three of the first four games, but the Pirates have won 10 straight since. The last meeting between the two came on March 11, 2012 with ECU picking up a 9-4 victory over Louisville in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
East Carolina is making its first trip to Jim Patterson Stadium since 2005, when the Pirates were part of the first games in stadium history. Louisville and ECU opened up the stadium on April 15, 2005 with a 4-1 victory for the Pirates.
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP NOTES
- Louisville has advanced to an NCAA Super Regional eight times and the College World Series four times in its 13 NCAA Championship berths. The Cardinals are 32-13 in NCAA Regional games, 9-7 in NCAA Super Regional games and 2-8 in College World Series games.
- Making their eighth straight NCAA Championship appearance and the 12th in the last 13 seasons under head coach Dan McDonnell, the Cardinals are 43-26 overall in NCAA postseason games during that span.
- UofL is a national seed for the fifth time in program history, and is one of just two programs to be a national seed four times in the last five seasons.
- The Cardinals were among eight ACC teams in the 2019 NCAA Championship -- Clemson, Duke, Florida, State, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina and North Carolina State, four of which reached the super regionals.
- Louisville is playing in the NCAA Super Regional round for the sixth time in seven seasons. Only Vanderbilt has reached the supers as many times as the Cardinals since 2013.
- The Cardinals are hosting the super regional round for the sixth time in the last 13 seasons. Louisville has won three of the previous five super regionals at Jim Patterson Stadium and are 7-5 in super regional games at home.
- Louisville competed against 11 of the other 63 teams in this year’s NCAA Championship field during the regular season going 17-10 against those teams.
- During his previous 14 seasons as a collegiate coach entering 2019, including his final two seasons as an assistant at Ole Miss in 2005 and 2006, McDonnell advanced to 13 NCAA Regionals and nine NCAA Super Regionals to go along with four College World Series berths.
- Junior Danny Oriente is 12-for-28 (.428) with three doubles, a homer and 11 RBIs in nine career NCAA Championship games, and was on the All-Lubbock and All-Louisville Regional teams in 2018 & 2019.
- Junior Jake Snider is 25-for-52 (.481) in 14 career NCAA Championship contests, tallying three of his four career home runs, 11 runs scored and 14 RBIs. Snider was the Louisville Regional Most Outstanding Player and on the All-Lubbock Regional Team in 2018.
- Junior Luke Smith tossed 8.1 innings in the victory over Illinois State in the NCAA Regional, marking the longest pitching outing by a Louisville player in NCAA Championship history.
- Only two Cardinals have NCAA Super Regional experience, with Tyler Fitzgerald and Jake Snider each making appearances in the 2017 series against Kentucky. The duo made one start each and was a combined 0-for-5 at the plate.
MCDONNELL PICKS UP WIN NUMBER 600
With the win over Illinois State on Sunday night, head coach Dan McDonnell tallied the 600th win of his career.
The winningest coach in program history, McDonnell has averaged more than 46 wins per season in his 13 years at the helm of the Louisville program. Prior to his arrival, UofL’s season high for wins was 39. The Cardinals have collected 40 wins or more in 12 of McDonnell’s 13 seasons.
EIGHT CARDINALS SELECTED IN 2019 MLB DRAFT
Louisville had eight players taken over the three days of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft this week.
Logan Wyatt (2nd Round, 51st overall, San Francisco Giants), Michael McAvene (3rd, 103rd, Chicago Cubs), Tyler Fitzgerald (4th, 116th, San Francisco Giants), Nick Bennett (6th, 193rd, Milwaukee Brewers), Bryan Hoeing (7th, 201st, Miami Marlins), Jake Snider (20th, 604th, Pittsburgh Pirates), Drew Campbell (23rd, 697th, Atlanta Braves) and Shay Smiddy (36th, 1,088th, Tampa Bay Rays) were all selected.
The Cardinals finished with eight players selected for the fourth consecutive year and fifth time in the last six years.
BINELAS GARNERS FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA LAURELS
Third baseman Alex Binelas was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. He is the 17th player in program history to pick up freshman All-America honors and the 14th under head coach Dan McDonnell.
The Oak Creek, Wisconsin, native has been a driving force in the middle of the Louisville lineup, hitting .308 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs. His 14 home runs lead the Cardinals and he is the first UofL freshman to reach double digits in home runs since Chris Dominguez did so as a redshirt freshman in 2007.
Binelas had one of his many shining moments in the NCAA Regional final, singling with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning in a tie game to send the Cardinals into this week’s Super Regional. He finished with six hits in the regional round and was named to the All-Louisville Regional team.
DETMERS SETS SINGLE-SEASON STRIKEOUT RECORD
Sophomore Reid Detmers has littered his name throughout the record book throughout the 2019 season. He etched his name to the top of the single-season strikeout list in game two of the NCAA Regional against Illinois State with a second inning punchout.
Detmers closed out the game with 11 strikeouts, giving him 156 for his career and surpassing the former top mark of 146 held by 2017 Golden Spikes Award Winner Brendan McKay.
The Chatham, Illinois, native is just nine strikeouts away from cracking the top five on the ACC’s single-season chart.
LOUISVILLE LEADS COUNTRY IN WINS SINCE 2007
Dan McDonnell took the reins of the Louisville baseball program in 2007. Louisville entered 2019 with the most wins of any Division I program from 2007-18 with 554.
Most Wins Since 2007
1. Louisville 601
2. North Carolina 594
3. Florida State 591
LSU 591
5. Vanderbilt 589
FEELING AT HOME INSIDE JIM PATTERSON STADIUM
Since opening the gates at Jim Patterson Stadium in 2005, the Cardinals have won more than 77 percent of their games in the ballpark posting a 402-115 record (.778 winning percentage), including an impressive 33-4 mark during the 2017 season at the corner of Third and Central. The Cardinals are 31-8 on their home field this season. Louisville set a school record for home wins with 36 in 2016 and the Cardinals have registered 30 or more wins at home in five of the last seven seasons.
LOUISVILLE IN NATIONAL POLLS EVERY WEEK SINCE START OF 2012
Louisville, which surpassed its previous high national ranking of No. 2 (in 2016) with the No. 1 ranking on March 13 and March 20 during the 2017 season, has enjoyed a historic run by remaining ranked in at least one major national poll every week since the release of the 2012 preseason rankings -- the longest such span in school history.
Ranked in the top 25 in all six major preseason polls for 2019, the Cardinals have earned a preseason national ranking in 12 straight seasons (2008-2019) overall. Louisville entered the 2019 season ranked fourth in the D1Baseball rankings, eighth in the Perfect Game and USA Today polls, ninth in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and NCBWA rankings and 11th by Baseball America.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.