Cards Begin Play in Super Regional on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courtesy: UofL Athletics) - The Road to Omaha resumes on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium as the No. 7 national seed Louisville baseball team hosts No. 10 East Carolina in game one of the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional. Friday’s game is set for noon ET on ESPN2, with the second game set for Saturday at 3 p.m., ET on ESPNU. If necessary, the third game will be played Sunday at noon ET on ESPN2. Radio coverage for all of Louisville’s NCAA Championship games will be available on 93.9 The Ville and live scoring is available at GoCards.com.