Cards Blast East Carolina to take 1-0 Lead in Super Regional

Detmers (12-4) had more than enough to work with from there, with the only blemish in his outing coming on a solo home run in the sixth. The left-hander gave up just the one run in seven innings of work, allowing five hits and striking out six. The 12 wins move him into a tie for second place on Louisville’s single season chart, just one back of Kyle Funkhouser’s 13 in 2014. Detmers is also tied for sixth all-time at UofL with 231 career strikeouts.