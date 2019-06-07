Cards Will Host Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Ranked eighth nationally in the final Associated Press poll, Michigan achieved a 30-7 record during the 2018-19 season, its second straight 30-win season and just the fifth in program history with as many victories. The Wolverines were the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament West Region and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year, becoming one of four schools with trips to the Sweet 16 in each of the past three seasons. Michigan is ranked 13th in Athlon Sport’s early college basketball Top 25.