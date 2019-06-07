Cause of fire at large house in east Louisville under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three fire departments were called to a massive house fire in east Louisville on Thursday.
It started around 1:30 p.m. in the 17700 block of Curry Branch Road, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s near Long Run Park, right at the Jefferson/Shelby county line.
Crews found heavy black smoke coming from the front side of the home and dire showing from a walkout basement in the back.
It took 25 firefighters 20 minutes to get the flames under control, according to Jefferson County Fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.