Celebrate Fourth of July at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The plans for 2019 Louisville Waterfront Fourth of July Celebration have been released.
To celebrate our country’s founding, Louisville Waterfront Fourth will feature free music, festival food, family activities and fireworks. There will also be a patriotic installation of 15,000 U.S. flags.
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith says this is an important event for the community.
“Waterfront Park is by far the most beautiful, diverse, inclusive place in the entire region for everyone to be together to celebrate and to celebrate one of the most momentous times in our nation’s history,” she said. "The founding of this country.”
The festival has become a community tradition since it was founded in 1998. Many park visitors have enjoyed the free celebration during its 21 years of history.
“Waterfront Park is a favorite attraction for our residents and visitors alike," Karen Williams, President and CEO of Louisville Tourism, said. “Louisville Tourism is honored to be a sponsor of the Fourth of July celebration, one that brings families and friends together to revel in this special holiday.”
The music for the festival will feature upbeat funk, soul, jazz and hip-hop music. Some of the acts that will be performing are The Zach Longoria Project, James Lindsey & Company, and Joslyn and the Sweet Compression. In between acts, guests can dance to the Spinsters Union of Louisville.
Upscale festival food is promised by Festival Cuisine. The menu appeals to foodies, as well as offering traditional festival favorites such as corn dogs and funnel cakes.
Flags 4 Vets, the Louisville based National Flags For Veterans Graves program, will start at noon. The public is invited to help place 15,000 U.S. flags, one by one, in a pattern. After July 4, the flags will be collected and distributed across the USA to be placed on veterans’ graves.
Family-friendly activities will begin at 5 p.m. ranging from science, music, art and nature.
The Zambelli Fireworks Show will begin at 10 p.m.
