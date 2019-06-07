‘Donut Desperado’ dances while live streaming donut-theft at Dunkin’

(CNN) - Surveillance video from a New Jersey Dunkin’ restaurant shows an apparent prank that doesn't have police laughing.
A suspect in a red hoodie recorded him or herself hopping on the counter and grabbing a donut.
The suspect did this all while dancing and making a production of the theft as an employee watched.
Police have dubbed the suspect the “Donut Desperado” and said the theft was live-streamed.
New Jersey television station WPVI said the same suspect live-streamed a theft at a Chinese restaurant last month while wearing the same hoodie.
The donut theft happened Saturday, just six days ahead of National Donut Day.
Had the suspect waited less than a week, the donut would have been free with the purchase of a cup of coffee.
