Free books available to children, teens this summer

Free books available to children, teens this summer
(Source: Pexels)
By Sarah Jackson | June 7, 2019 at 1:23 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 1:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Free books will be available to children and teenagers this summer.

The Jefferson County Public Schools Book Buggy will follow the School Bus Café.

Students can select two books from the buggy. The books are an effort to promote reading throughout the summer.

The Book Buggy schedule is listed below:

Tuesday, June 11, 18, 25

  • Holiday Park                           8219 Minors Lane                  11:30 a.m. – noon
  • Ashley Pointe Commons        1115 Penile Road                    12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.
  • Barrington Pointe                    13221 Glengarry Drive           12:55 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.
  • Fairdale Pool                           709 Fairdale Road                  1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m.
  • Ramser Court Apartments      1904 Ramser Court                 2:26 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12, 19, 26

  • JSK Properties                        642 Candless Circle               11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
  • Autumn Lake Mobile              2801 Autumn Lake Drive      11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Watson Lane Elementary       7201 Watson Lane                  12:45 p.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Frost Middle                           13700 Sandray Blvd.              1:05 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
  • Logan Pointe Mobile              6801 Stardust Drive                1:25 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.
  • Scenic Acres Mobile               7511 Cane Run Road             2:15 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.