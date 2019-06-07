Free books available to children, teens this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Free books will be available to children and teenagers this summer.
The Jefferson County Public Schools Book Buggy will follow the School Bus Café.
Students can select two books from the buggy. The books are an effort to promote reading throughout the summer.
The Book Buggy schedule is listed below:
Tuesday, June 11, 18, 25
- Holiday Park 8219 Minors Lane 11:30 a.m. – noon
- Ashley Pointe Commons 1115 Penile Road 12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.
- Barrington Pointe 13221 Glengarry Drive 12:55 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.
- Fairdale Pool 709 Fairdale Road 1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m.
- Ramser Court Apartments 1904 Ramser Court 2:26 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 12, 19, 26
- JSK Properties 642 Candless Circle 11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- Autumn Lake Mobile 2801 Autumn Lake Drive 11:55 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Watson Lane Elementary 7201 Watson Lane 12:45 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- Frost Middle 13700 Sandray Blvd. 1:05 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
- Logan Pointe Mobile 6801 Stardust Drive 1:25 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.
- Scenic Acres Mobile 7511 Cane Run Road 2:15 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.