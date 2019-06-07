Giant, croquet-playing bunnies part of Preservation Park display

By Becca Gibson | June 6, 2019 at 10:21 PM EDT - Updated June 6 at 10:21 PM
The giant topiary bunny is part of the renovation of Preservation Park on Market Street.
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Bernheim Forest has the forest giants. 21-C has the giant David statue. But now Jeffersonville has giant bunnies playing croquet?

The display is part of the renovation of Preservation Park, a small pocket park on Market Street just one block from Big Four Station.

Jeffersonville City Pride hosted a lawn party Thursday for the grand opening of the Bunny Croquet installation. There are two, eight-foot topiary bunnies with oversized croquet mallets - one standing and the other lining up a shot.

Jeffersonville Pride hopes the bunny display encourages more people to play croquet in the park.
The goal is to attract more families to downtown Jeffersonville.

“We had this wild hair to make these giant topiary bunnies playing croquet and hoping that maybe some families will come here and have a picnic and play a croquet game of their own,” Peggy Hagerty Duffy with JCP said.

The park is open from dawn until dusk.

The trees that make up the largest bunny are 25 years old and brought in from Seymour. City Pride said the trees are stressed from the move, so they will take some time to adjust.

