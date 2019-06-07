Harrison County Public Library eliminating overdue fines

HARRISON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - The Harrison County Public Library has removed all existing library fines as they put a new plan into motion.
The library board voted to eliminate fines on Thursday. Many times, patrons wouldn’t return to the library once a fine was incurred, according to the library. They’re hoping by doing away with the system, community members will feel encouraged to return their rented items, even if they’re overdue.
Fines were 10 cents a day for books and $1 a day for DVDs.
But that doesn’t mean there are no rules for renting.
Any materials that are currently overdue and not on a waiting list may be renewed, according to the library. Once renewal limits are reached, the patron’s account will be blocked until the overdue materials are returned. After an item is 30 days overdue, the patron will be billed for the cost of the item.
If the item is returned before it’s been overdue for more than 180 days, the charges will be removed and the account reactivated.
Library hours and information can be found here.
The Harrison County Public Library currently has five branches across the county in Corydon, Palmyra, Lanesville and Elizabeth. All county residents are eligible to receive a free library card but proof of residency is required.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.