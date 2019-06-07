Hundreds of ties donated to JCPS seniors who need them for graduation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As many JCPS students prepare to get their diploma over the weekend, one man is making sure each male graduate is dressed the part.
He donated 200 ties for the students who don’t have one to wear for their graduation ceremony.
The man, who wants to stay anonymous and keep the focus of the story on the kids, said he wanted to celebrate them and help them feel confident at the ceremony.
"When I was a kid we weren’t wealthy,” the anonymous giver told WAVE 3 News. “I remember for my 5th grade graduation we didn’t have very much and one of my friends let me borrow a suit and tie and all that and it’s still just really memorable for me because I felt so good on that day.”
90 ties went to Iroquois High School.
“We struggle you know, people struggle,” senior Tierra Weaver said. “We make it, of course. We get food in the house, we pay our bills. But after that we don’t have money to get extra things.”
Weaver picked one up for her dad to wear at the ceremony.
“I hope he feels fancy,” Weaver said. “I hope he feels like ‘This is my tie. That’s my daughter. I look good.’”
The anonymous giver considers it a simple gesture, but it’s having a big impact on the students.
“It feels good,” senior Darius Ralston said. “It feels good to have that attention and look nice and having people telling you, ‘you look nice.’ He thought of us and he actually like, noticed us enough to give back and I appreciate it and I’ll thank him 1,000 times for that.”
Iroquois High graduates at Iroquois Amphitheater on Monday June 10 at 9 a.m.
