IU to Face Florida State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

BLOOMINGTON, IN. (Courtesy: IU Athletics) - For the first time in the 21-year history of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Indiana University will host Florida State University in the event. The game will be played on Tuesday, December 3 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
• This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 1992 Preseason NIT in New York. IU is 4-0 all-time against FSU. The Hoosiers won that semifinal game, 81-78 in overtime.
• IU’s first meeting versus the Seminoles came in December 1975 when the eventual undefeated national champions won 83-59 in Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.
• The Hoosiers also battled FSU in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in 1991 and 1992. IU won in Louisville, 82-60, in 1991 and 85-74 in Albuquerque in 1992 on their way to the Final Four.
• FSU finished 29-8 a year ago and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen. They defeated eventual national champion Virginia in the ACC Tournament and beat Purdue in last year’s challenge.
• IU is 7-11 in challenge games. FSU is 9-11 and has won three straight games in the event.
• ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event, and all games will also be available to stream via the ESPN app.
