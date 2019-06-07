Light the Night kicks off annual fundraising campaign for cancer research

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society kicked off this year’s Light the Night campaign with an Executive Luncheon on Friday.
The annual fundraiser raises money for blood cancer research and treatment. Fundraising walk teams are encouraged to band together to raise money leading up to the event, though there is no minimum requirement to participate. Lanterns are lit up and walkers take a one mile journey along with waterfront.
Red lanterns symbolize supporters, white for survivors and gold for loved ones lost to cancer, according to LLS.
The kickoff luncheon included remarks from University of Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, who lost her father to cancer. She spoke highly of the impact of LLS as her father battled his illness.
“I can tell you if it weren’t for that website and the resources they provided - I think he became best friends with them 'cause he would email for information,” Bendapudi explained. “It just was a resource for him. And one of his deepest wishes was to support this particular organization.”
LLS is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to finding cures for blood cancers, like leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. More than $1.2 billion has been invested in research to advance therapies, according to LLS.
More information on the event and how to sign up can be found here.
Light the Night is set to begin at 6 p.m. on October 10 at Slugger Field.
