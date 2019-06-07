LMPD officer accused of taking bribes arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro police detective accused of trading bribes for information has made his first appearance before a judge.
William Garrett, 30, was indicted Thursday on two felony charges of bribery and unlawful access to a computer. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
According to the indictment, Garrett was accepting bribes to share information for the benefit of others while an officer. The indictment does not specify what information Garrett allegedly sold nor does it indicate what information could have been compromised.
Garrett resigned from LMPD May 19.
When Garrett appeared in front of Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith for arraignment, he did so without his own attorney. His stand-in counsel said Garrett was unaware that he would be needing an attorney today, and for that reason asked for two different future court dates.
Garrett will be back in court June 17 for a bond hearing, and later in July for a pre-trial hearing.
Bond for Garrett is currently set at $5,000 cash.
