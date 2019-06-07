Louisville to become artificial intelligence hub

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville will soon become a hub for artificial intelligence.
Microsoft leaders joined Mayor Greg Fischer and several other community leaders Friday to announce that the city would become the regional hub for artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and data science.
Being a hub means Microsoft and city government officials will work with industries that are at risk of automation by upskilling their workforce.
The AI Innovation Digital Alliance will also means:
- Microsoft will establish a physical location downtown.
- Microsoft will partner with pre-school through higher education providers on digital literacy training and, with Louisville Metro, will support the Digital Inclusion initiative to close the digital skills gap present in underinvested and disenfranchised communities.
- Louisville Metro, Microsoft, and the Brookings Institution will collaborate on a comprehensive local strategy focused on the impacts of AI, IoT and data science technologies on communities and develop a playbook for how to prepare other communities for the changing economic landscape.
- Microsoft will support AI-assisted applied research to seek solutions to community challenges such as racial disparities in environmental effects on human health and the cultural measures of trust, hope and belonging that impact employee health and talent retention.
- Microsoft will support the local entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem through grants and other resources.
- Louisville Metro will host a high-level AI, IoT and data science summit in fiscal year 2020 and at least six other events supported by Microsoft.
