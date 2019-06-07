Louisville family’s vehicle stolen with special needs stroller, car seat inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family’s car was stolen with a special needs stroller and car seat inside.
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning the family’s car was stolen, which had their child Axson’s stroller and car seat inside, Jeffersontown Police said.
The vehicle was found with the assistance of GPS tracking off Rangeland Road. However, the stroller and car seat were no longer in the vehicle.
The stolen items are valued over $6,000 and vital to the family. Their son is able to enjoy any type of trip in a vehicle or family outing with them, and now they are gone.
Please contact (502) 267-0503 or email crimetips@jtownkypd.org with any information about where the items may be. Pictures of the items are below.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.