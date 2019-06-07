Louisville’s healthier kids meal requirement taking effect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids meals at Louisville restaurants are about to get a little healthier.
Starting Friday, owners could be fined if they don’t have certain healthy options on the kid’s menu.
It was a tight 13 to 11 vote but the ordinance passed Metro Council in June 2017. This past year has served as an educational period, so restaurants were able to re-work their menus. But starting Friday, restaurants could be fined up to $100 a day.
The ordinance applies to any restaurant that sells kids meals, which is defined as food and a drink at a single price.
“Most restaurants that offer a full meal is either a fast food or fast casual,” Sal Rubino, owner of The Café, explained. “Sometimes we as Americans, we’re looking to get that pain out of our bellies and so we want to rush in, get some food, rush out - and we treat our kids the same way.”
The Café's kids menu doesn’t fall under the ordinance, but Rubino has offered healthier choices from day one back in 1996.
“The year we opened The Café, our third child was born so we were very children-centric,” Rubino said.
The decision was a piece of cake for Rubino who said healthy foods are their bread and butter. But for the restaurants still craving wiser choices for kids, the ordinance says there needs to be at least one option of non-fried fruit or vegetable (not counting potatoes), a whole grain product or a lean protein.
When it comes to drinks, it can be either water, milk, fruit juice combined with water or a beverage with fewer than 25 calories and no artificial sweeteners.
If the healthy choices just aren’t your cup of tea, parents can always request fries and a soda instead.
“Louisville is a food town and if we are going to be known as a food town then we need to step up to the plate,” Rubino said.
One of the restaurants that falls under the ordinance stepping up to the plate is Havana Rumba.
“We are offering a cup of fruit and steamed veggies,” Manager Joel Toste said. “We will be doing sparkling water, flavored water with no sugar added, we will have fresh tropical juices like mango juice, guava juice, orange juice.”
Toste said the new options are available, though they haven’t been printed on the menus yet.
Metro Health and Wellness said this new requirement will be enforced when inspectors make their bi-annual visits. If the inspector doesn’t see the options on the menu or does not hear them verbally given to a customer, that will be a violation.
The city said as of 2016, nearly 25 percent of sixth graders and 18 percent of kindergartners in Louisville Metro were obese.
