Man admits to heroin use, having counterfeit cash when discovered by Louisville police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An attorney for a Louisville man facing drug charges requested he remain in jail to detox.
Braxton Graven, 31, was found passed out in a truck at the Speedway on Lyndon Lane around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Officers were able to wake him up and instruct him to open the door, though they could tell he was incoherent, according to the arrest report.
When looking inside the vehicle officers located a bag that contained numerous syringes and what appeared to be heroin, according to police. A large amount of counterfeit money was also found in the truck.
Police said Graven admitted to Secret Service agents that he knew the money was counterfeit. He also told officials he was an addict, according to the arrest report.
In court Friday, Graven’s attorney told the judge he spoke with his parents, who informed him that the subject was set to check in to a treatment facility on the same day as his arrest. A not guilty plea was also entered.
The attorney requested Graven be held on a $1,000 bond, which he cannot post. This would allow time for arrangements to be made for treatment. The judge complied and another court date was set for June 17.
Graven has been charged with drug possession and criminal possession of a forged instrument, in relation to the counterfeit cash.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.