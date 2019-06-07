Man facing charges after leading police on chase

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A Decatur County, Indiana man has been arrested after leading officers through two counties before crashing.
Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, Sellersburg police received 911 calls about a pickup truck driving recklessly on I-65 North near Jeffersonville. Callers said the driver and passenger were also hanging out the windows, making obscene gestures towards other drivers.
An Indiana State Police trooper saw the truck make a number of lane changes without signaling and passing large commercial vehicles on the right by using the emergency lane.
The trooper also said the truck was slow down or stop in a traffic lane for no reason and drove into the median on several occasions. At one point the truck exited I-65 at the Memphis exit but ran the stop sign at the bottom of the ramp and got back onto I-65 North.
As police caught up to the truck and began to pursue it, the driver went into the median and crashed the truck at near the 35 mile marker, north of Scottsburg.
Troopers arrested the driver, Paul Clifton Barger, Jr., 27, of Westport Indiana, on multiple charges including reckless driving and driving under the influence. The female passenger was not charged.
